Updated on: January 21, 2023 21:56 IST

Muqabla: बागेश्वर बाबा को चैलेंज स्वीकार..करेंगे चमत्कार? | Bageshwar Dham Sarkar |Dhirendra Krishna

Baba of Bageshwar Dham surrounded by allegations of spreading superstition is getting support from all sides. In support of Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, the priests of Bhopal and the people of Sant Mahasangh held a conference today.