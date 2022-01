Updated on: January 03, 2022 22:00 IST

Muqabla | Why every political party is eyeing at "brahmin" votes to win UP in 2022?

Every political party is trying to convince brahmins of UP that they are with them. Almost every political party has events like Brahmin sammelan in some format or other but the question is who will get their votes. Watch Muqabla to understand the role of brahmin votes in UP Election 2022.