Published on: January 20, 2022 19:08 IST

Muqabla: Whose promises are real in UP Election 2022?

Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday, talked about bringing back Samajwadi Pension scheme if he returns to power on March 10. CM Yogi took a jibe at him on the same, calling him 'Vaayde Azam'. Watch Muqabla with Meenakshi Joshi.