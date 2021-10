Updated on: October 27, 2021 19:00 IST

Muqabla: Who is propagating jihadist thought in India?

It has been three days since the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match and the controversy that soon followed it. Coming into action, an FIR has been registered under UAPA against students of Srinagar's Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences and Government College, who were seen cheering for Pakistan. Watch this episode of Muqabla with Ajay Kumar.