Updated on: April 21, 2023 9:39 IST

Muqabla: Who is making Don a 'Muslim', whose plan is to make Mafia a messiah?

In the double murder of Mafia Atiq-Ashraf, today the SIT recreated the scene in Prayagraj's Colvin Hospital. On this occasion, the team of the Judicial Commission was also present on the spot. On the other hand, the SIT team is interrogating the three shooters in the police line for the second conse