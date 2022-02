Updated on: February 19, 2022 19:20 IST

Muqabla: 'Samajwadi' in photo, connection with 'terrorist'?

24 hours before the third phase of UP Polls, various BJP leaders are alleging Samajwadi Party's connection with terrorist sentenced to death in the Ahmedabad Blasts case. Will this be a major for Akhilesh in the ongoing polls? Watch this episode of Muqabla.