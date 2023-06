Updated on: June 30, 2023 19:46 IST

Muqabla: PM Modi outlines BJP's roadmap for 2024:'Time for Uniform Civil Code'

Muqabla: The Prime Minister has been continuously saying that majority of the country's Muslims are Pasmandas... He reiterated this point in Bhopal as well. BSP supremo Mayawati tweeted about this. Demanded reservation for Muslims in the tweet.