Updated on: December 13, 2021 18:33 IST

Muqabla | PM Modi inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Temple corridor : Why it's important

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Varanasi on Monday (December 13, 2021) to inaugurate the newly-constructed Kashi Vishwanath Dham constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crore. The redeveloped campus is spread over five lakh square feet. The previous temple premises was about 3,000 square feet in area.