Updated on: October 22, 2021 18:24 IST

Muqabla: Is BJP ready with its winning formula for UP polls?

UP CM Yogi Adityanath has accused the Samajwadi Party of lodging fake criminal cases against Hindus and Lord Ram devotees during its government's tenure while felicitating terrorists. Is the BJP ready with its winning formula for UP polls? Watch debate on the show Muqabla.