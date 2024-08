Updated on: August 04, 2024 22:37 IST

Muqabla: Is Akhilesh Yadav saving Moeed Khan in the Ayodhya Gangrape case?

Amid the BJP and the SP's intensified 'war of words' over the Ayodhya gangrape incident, SP Supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday urged the court to take suo-moto cognizance of the matter and ensure the victims' safety under its supervision.