Updated on: November 03, 2021 18:38 IST

Muqabla: How many votes will Lord Ram's name fetch in UP Polls?

Ayodhya celebrates a grand deepotsava today. This Diwali in Ayodhya seems special due to two reasons - the construction of Ram Mandir and the upcoming UP Polls. Moreover, Ayodhya seems to have become the focus for all parties this election. Akhilesh, Mayawati, Priyanka Gandhi, Kejriwal and Owaisi - all leaders have made the ancient city a centre point for their campaigns. Watch this episode of Muqabla with Ajay Kumar.