Updated on: November 21, 2021 18:23 IST

Muqabla: Farm laws repealed, when will the farmers return back home?

Farmers seem to be in no mood to return back home even after the repeal of the farm laws. Farmers have decided to not leave the borders of Delhi for the time being. This decision was approved in the meeting of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha at Singhu border today. What are the farmers planning? Watch Muqabla with Surbhi Sharma.