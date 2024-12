Updated on: December 02, 2024 19:05 IST

Muqabla: Devendra's secret...Eknath Shinde angry?

BJP made Vijay Rupani-Nirmala Sitharaman observers Eknath Shinde canceled the meeting of MLA coordinators Ajit Pawar reached Delhi to meet BJP leaders Shrikant Shinde posted and said that he will not become Deputy CM. Swearing in ceremony fixed at Azad Maidan on 5th December