Updated on: December 23, 2024 23:01 IST

Muqabla: Ayodhya Mathura Kashi...Sambal is also the same 'Teerth'?

There is a huge political riot going on in Sambhal... In Sambhal, which has 85% Muslim population, Sanatani evidence is coming out every day... On the other hand, the opposition is accusing the Yogi government of spoiling the atmosphere by creating a race to find a temple. .