Published on: January 08, 2022 19:28 IST

Muqabla | Assembly elections in five states will be completed in seven phases: CEC

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced the dates for assembly polls in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. Assemblies of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur will expire on May 14, March 23, March 23, March 15, March 19 respectively.