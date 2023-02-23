Friday, February 24, 2023
     
Updated on: February 23, 2023 22:34 IST

Muqabla: Arrest Of Pawan Khera Sparks Row

Terming the arrest and deplaning of his colleague Pawan Khera from a Raipur flight condemnable, Congress leader K C Venugopal on Thursday accused the BJP of targeting the party's plenary session and asked if India has become a banana republic.
