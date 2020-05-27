Mukhtar Naqvi offers Eid prayers at his residence
In prank call to UP Police, man threatens to kill Yogi Adityanath, arrested
Coronavirus: People violate social distancing norms in Mumbai
Recommended Video
Mukhtar Naqvi offers Eid prayers at his residence
In prank call to UP Police, man threatens to kill Yogi Adityanath, arrested
Coronavirus: People violate social distancing norms in Mumbai
73-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19 in Mumbai
Top News
Diplomatic talks between India, China underway to resolve standoff
Locust attack alert! MP farmers beat utensils, IFS officer shares 'scary' photos
More relaxations may be given in lockdown after May 31, says UP Health Minister
Temperature likely to go up to 44 degrees Celsius in Ludhiana: IMD
Man held for molesting woman at quarantine centre in Maharashtra
Coronavirus LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour
Latest News
Opinion | Trains are waiting, migrants desperate to go, who’s stopping them?
Preparations continue for T20 World Cup in Australia this year as per plans: ICC
Veteran actor Kiran Kumar's third coronavirus test report comes negative
Gulabo Sitabo song Jootam Phenk out: Ayushmann Khurrana, Amitabh Bachchan will make your feet tap
Congress playing politics over coronavirus: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
Arogya Setu has been a great help in our fight against coronavirus: UP Health Minister
Delhi-Ghaziabad border witnesses heavy traffic
We continuously monitor home quarantined patients: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain
Currently, we are conducting 16,000 tests per day: Rajasthan Health Minister
Coronavirus LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour
Congress leader moves SC seeking to intervene in case of miseries faced by migrant labourers
Puducherry reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 39
Passenger on Alliance Air's Delhi-Ludhiana flight tests positive for coronavirus
Madras HC declares Jayalalithaa's nephew, niece as 2nd line legal heirs
Diary of a reporter: Did Congress come forward to help migrant labourers?
Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant joins Jio Platforms as director, says 'Reliance meri jaan hai'
Sensex surrenders opening gains, drops over 60 pts; Nifty near 9,000 level
Bharti Telecom sells 2.75 per cent stake in Airtel for Rs 8,433 crore to institutional investors
Earnings of Sensex companies to decline up to 8 per cent: Analyst
Maruti Suzuki partners ICICI Bank to offer customized EMI financing schemes to customers
Ajay Devgn remembers father Veeru Devgan on first death anniversary: I can feel you beside me
When little Shweta, Abhishek Bachchan visited Amitabh Bachchan on Amar Akbar Anthony sets [Photo]
Veeru Devgan Death Anniversary: Rare and unseen photos of the stunt director with son Ajay Devgn
PM Modi lauds 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' rendition, calls it brilliant
Happy Birthday AbRam: 7 photos of Shah Rukh Khan's little prince that are too cute for words
Preparations continue for T20 World Cup in Australia this year as per plans: ICC
Not considering any change in Ranji Trophy format, says Saba Karim
This day, that year: Tale of two IPL finals - KKR bag maiden title in 2012, CSK claim 3rd in 2018
In numbers | Why Rishabh Pant should be part of India’s World T20 squad
Sports Authority of India headquarters sanitised after official’s relative tests positive for COVID-
COVID-19 Lockdown: How to check e-pass status in Aarogya Setu app on Android, iOS
iPhone 11 is world's most popular smartphone: See details
Google removes bad Tiktok reviews from Play Store post backlash in India
Facebook CatchUp to rival Facetime Audio, WhatsApp Calls soon: Here's what you need to know
Aarogya Setu is now open-source: Know what it means
On Karan Johar's birthday, 5 unseen photos shared by him that are pure gold
Sonu Sood turns saviour and sends migrant workers back to their houses in UP & Bihar (IN PICS)
7 Times Katrina Kaif left us swooning with her scintillating looks [In Pics]
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill's photos with father Santokh Singh Sukh. Check out
From sleepy mode to good vibes moments: Check out what B-town celebs are up to amid lockdown
Officials yet to find cockpit voice recorder of crashed PIA plane
Cloth masks may prevent COVID-19 spread: Study
Pakistan registers 1,446 new coronavirus cases; total count crosses 59,000-mark
China reports 28 new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases, mostly in Wuhan
Trump 'displeased' with China's new security law for Hong Kong: White House
Horoscope Today May 26, 2020: Taurus, Aries, Leo, Virgo know your astrology prediction for the day
Vastu Tips: Putting a picture of Goddess Annapurna in kitchen brings monetary benefits
Young adults more likely to die from epilepsy: Study
Is your job killing you? Workplace stress can lead to death
Vastu Tips: Keep picture of swan in bedroom for a happy married life