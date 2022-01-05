Wednesday, January 05, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Mumbai Police arrests two in connection with controversial Bulli Bai App

News Videos

Updated on: January 05, 2022 8:20 IST

Mumbai Police arrests two in connection with controversial Bulli Bai App

Mumbai Police has made two arrests in connection with the controversial Bulli Bai App. One from Bengaluru and one from Uttarakhand were arrested in the case.
Bulli Bai Mumbai Police Bulli Bai App Bulli Bai Controversy Bulli Bai App News

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News