Mumbai: Due to heavy rains & waterlogging local train services suspended

Due to heavy rains & waterlogging near Chunabhatti railway station, train services on Harbour line b/w CSMT- Vashi suspended from 10.20 am. On Main line due to waterlogging in Sion-Kurla section, services have been suspended from CSMT- Thane from 10.20 am: Central railway CPRO