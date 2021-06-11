Mukul Roy returns to TMC from BJP - Modi vs Mamata war Part 2 begins | Watch Muqabla

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice president Mukul Roy along with his son Subhranshu joined back Trinamool Congress on Friday in presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Soon after joining, Roy said, "I feel great at seeing my old colleagues, after leaving the BJP. In the present circumstances, no one will stay in Bharatiya Janata Party." In the recently-concluded Assembly elections, BJP fell short of its prediction of winning more than 200 seats in the West Bengal Assembly elections. The saffron party managed to secure just 77 seats.