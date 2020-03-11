Wednesday, March 11, 2020
     
  5. MP govt will be formed under Shivraj Chouhan's leadership: Yashodhara Scindia

MP govt will be formed under Shivraj Chouhan's leadership: Yashodhara Scindia

BJP MLA and Jyotiraditya Scindia's aunt Yashodhara Raje Scindia on March 11 showed her satisfaction and happiness over her nephew joining BJP on March 11.

