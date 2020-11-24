3-storey building collapses in Kanpur's Kuli Bazar
Delhi: Burqa clad woman opens fire at grocery store after brawl
PM Modi to hold virtual meet over COVID situation, vaccine distribution strategy with CMs today
Recommended Video
3-storey building collapses in Kanpur's Kuli Bazar
Delhi: Burqa clad woman opens fire at grocery store after brawl
PM Modi to hold virtual meet over COVID situation, vaccine distribution strategy with CMs today
Aatmnirbhar Bharat: HAL's Light Combat Helicopter is a game-changer for defence forces
Top News
With 37,975 new COVID cases, India's tally breaches 91 lakh-mark; death toll mounts to 1,34,218
PM Modi to hold meet over Covid situation, brainstorm with CMs over vaccine distribution strategy
Delhi: CM Kejriwal orders immediate procurement of 1,200 BiPAP machines for new ICU beds
Health Minister Satyendar Jain links COVID-19 deaths in Delhi to pollution by stubble burning
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu flew to Saudi Arabia, held talks with Pompeo, Crown Prince: Reports
Delhi: Over 100 deaths for fourth day in a row, November toll 1,950
Latest News
Rohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma likely to miss Australia Test series: Report
Drug Probe: Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa granted bail by Special NDPS court
Australia vs India: Steve Smith sounds warning alarm to India, extremely excited about his batting
Vidya Balan, Mrunal Thakur join Rosanna Arquette in Indian superhero film voice cast
Aaj Ki Baat: India will start vaccinating its health workers from February with AstraZeneca dose
Former Assam CM and Congress leader Tarun Gogoi passes away in Guwahati
People in Delhi, Mumbai spotted without mask, flouting social distancing rules
Congress leader PL Punia advises party leaders to keep their thoughts in party forum first
CBI registers case linked to Rs 25,000-crore Roshni land scam
Delhi: Woman arrested for firing indiscriminately at grocery store in Jafrabad
With 37,975 new COVID cases, India's tally breaches 91 lakh-mark; death toll mounts to 1,34,218
Delhi: CM Kejriwal orders immediate procurement of 1,200 BiPAP machines for new ICU beds
Thousands of migratory birds arrive at Odisha's Bhitarkanika
Indian Railways to stop train services from December 1? Here's the truth
Rana Daggubati gets emotional as he speaks about his critical health condition on Samantha's show
Drug Probe: Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa granted bail by Special NDPS court
Dil Bechara’s Sanjana Sanghi to romance Aditya Roy Kapur in Om: The Battle Within
#NationalCrushRashmika trends after Google declares Rashmika Mandanna as the National Crush of India
Sana Khan changes her name post wedding with Mufti Anas. Check unseen photos
Rohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma likely to miss Australia Test series: Report
Indian pacers not as good as Neil Wagner with the short ball, says Steve Smith
'Whenever he calls, he just cries': Siraj's brother says pacer 'wants to win series' for his father
Australia vs India: Steve Smith sounds warning alarm to India, extremely excited about his batting
Premier League: Crystal Palace, Wolves stumble after COVID-19 robs them of mainstays
WhatsApp Disappearing Messages feature now available in India: How to use it on Android, iPhone
PUBG Mobile India APK download link on official website: All you need to know
Fake Xiaomi goods worth Rs 33 lakh seized in Bengaluru, Chennai
PUBG Mobile pre-registrations now live in India: How to pre-register?
Google testing paid service 'Task Mate' in India: Know what is it
JNUEE Result 2020 declared; cutoff list for MA, M.Sc, MCA programmes released. Check direct links
Uniraj Result 2020: Rajasthan University B.A Part III result declared. Get direct link
Himachal schools, colleges, educational institutions shut till February, 2021
TNEA Seat Allotment Result 2020 declared for Supplementary Round. Direct link
TANCA merit list 2020 for GATE and TANCET released. Direct link here
Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma to Sonakshi Sinha, what celebs posted on Instagram today
Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram pics prove why she is National Crush for year 2020
For Bollywood stars, unlock mode is holiday mode!
5 times Bigg Boss fame Hina Khan rocked the traditionals
Happy Birthday Helen: 7 amazing looks of the true style diva of Bollywood
Parliamentary panel Health and Family Welfare red flags rapid antigen tests, know what is it?
Vegans, vegetarians at higher risk of bone fractures: Study
Ministry of Railways shares video, warns people of COVID infection: 5 safety precautions to take
Poor oral hygiene be a risk factor for COVID-19: 6 tips to take care of your dental health
Russia's Sputnik V to cost lower than Pfizer, Moderna's Covid vax
Today Horoscope November 23, 2020: Here’s your daily astrology prediction for Cancer, Leo and others
Vastu Tips: Know which direction is auspicious for keeping light and heavy furniture
Hair care tips: Everyday Do's and Dont's for curly hair
Chhath Puja 2020: With Arghya to the rising Sun, devotees conclude Chhath celebrations
Chhath Puja 2020: Here is how India is celebrating the festival amid pandemic
Bigg Boss 14 Nov 23 HIGHLIGHTS: Kavita's 'shuddh Hindi' speech leaves Aly, Jasmin & others go ROFL
Bigg Boss: Nikki Tamboli, Asim Riaz, Hina Khan; Style icons who've added to the wow factor
Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav, Rubina reveal secrets to their happy marriage in discussion with Aly, Jasmin
Bigg Boss 14 Nov 18 HIGHLIGHTS: Jasmin Bhasin choose Rahul Vaidya over Rubina in captaincy task
Bigg Boss 14: What Shardul Pandit said about the show after getting evicted