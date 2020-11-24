Tuesday, November 24, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. MNS leader Jameel Shaikh shot dead in Thane

News Videos

MNS leader Jameel Shaikh shot dead in Thane

Thane: A MNS (Maharashtra Navanirman Sena) leader was shot dead by an unidentified person in Rabodi area of Thane. The incident took place in broad daylight on Monday.
महाराष्ट्र जमील शेख Maharashtra MNS Leader Jameel Sheikh Thane Police Murder

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News