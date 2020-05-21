Lockdown 4.0: Heavy traffic witnessed at Delhi-UP border
Chhattisgarh CM launches Rajiv Gandhi Kisan NYAY Yojana
Equity indices in the green, airline stocks zoom
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi calls for facebook protest against UP govt
Flight fares to have minimum, maximum limit: Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on new guidelines
Cyclone Amphan killed 72 people in West Bengal, says CM Mamata Banerjee
Cyclone Amphan: Seen devastation visuals, efforts on to ensure normalcy, PM Modi assures West Bengal
Domestic flights air fares to be capped during coronavirus outbreak
11 new COVID-19 cases in Chattisgarh; state tally rises to 126
Coronavirus LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour
When Mohanlal starred opposite Aishwarya RaI Bachchan in Mani Ratnam's Iruvar, see throwback pic
Online booking of liquor on Zomato, Swiggy for home delivery in Jharkhand: See details
Mohanlal breaks the internet by releasing Drishyam 2 teaser on 60th birthday
'When a player comes to CSK, his career is born again': Bravo hails MS Dhoni's leadership
Migrant workers gather outside Kandivali railway station
Ayodhya: Ram idol and remains of accent temple found in excavation
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi calls for facebook protest against UP govt
12 casualties reported as Cyclone Amphan hits India's east coast
Tricolour will soon unfurl in PoK, UP minister tells Pak cricketer
Silver futures plunge on low demand, weak global cues
Gold futures drop marginally on weak global cues
Samsung India partners Facebook to take its offline retailers online
Swiggy starts online bookings for alcohol home delivery
Rana Daggubati officially engaged to girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj amid lockdown, see first pics
Amitabh Bachchan is keeping up with fitness regime with grandson Agstya Nanda, see pic
#HappyBirthdayMohanlal: Fans pour in heartfelt birthday wishes for megastar Mohanlal aka Lalettan
Pankaj Tripathi realises 'beauty of bingewatching' with Mirzapur in lockdown
'May God protect everyone': Virat Kohli puts out message for people affected with Cyclone Amphan
I would advice bowlers to give warning: David Gower recalls Ashwin-Buttler 'Mankad' dismissal
Tendulkar vs Kohli: Gautam Gambhir makes his choice between the two, provides reason
It was an amazing experience despite the loss: Kane Williamson on 2019 World Cup final
Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite introduced in India: Features, specifications and more
Google, Apple introduce Coronavirus contact tracing API to developers, health officials
Realme Buds Air Neo to launch alongside Realme Watch, Realme TV on May 25
Honor X10 5G with pop-up selfie camera launched: Price, specifications and more
TikTok gets 1-star rating on Google Play Store: Here's why
From sleepy mode to good vibes moments: Check out what B-town celebs are up to amid lockdown
Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and others share fondest memories on Mother's Day (See Pics)
On Mother's Day 2020, photos that prove Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan are the coolest mom-kid duo
Mother's Day: Sara Ali Khan's gorgeous photos as mirror-image of mother Amrita Singh are unmissable
Ramayan's Ram aka Arun Govil worked with Sridevi, Rakhi and other top actresses in Bollywood films
Japan lifts COVID-19 state of emergency for 3 prefectures
South Korean school shuts after student tests COVID-19 positive
Cambodia lifts entry ban on travellers from 6 countries
Pakistan conducts highest number of coronavirus tests over 24-hour period as cases cross 48,000-mark
Earthquake tremors felt in Nepal; Richter Scale reads 3.4 magnitude
Horoscope Today, (Bhavishyavani) May 20: Astrological predictions for Taurus, Leo, Cancer & others
Vastu Tips: Always drive your car forward first when leaving from home, know why
Why people should stop googling medical symptoms
Aerobics at any age a super treat for your brain
Vastu Tips: Keeping a picture of Phoenix bird at home brings success and fame. Know why