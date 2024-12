Updated on: December 28, 2024 11:50 IST

Manmohan Singh Last Rites: Preparations underway at Nigambodh Ghat for former PM's final rites

Manmohan Singh Last Rites: Preparations are in full swing at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi for the final rites of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, who passed away on December 26 at AIIMS Delhi. A funeral march is expected to accompany the late leader on his final journey.