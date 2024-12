Updated on: December 27, 2024 9:31 IST

Manmohan Singh Last Rites: Congress Gen Secy KC Venugopal Informs About When Last Rites Will Be Held

Manmohan Singh Last Rites: Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal paid tribute to Manmohan Singh and condoled his demise. Venugopal said Manmohan Singh was the real icon of Congress and the Country. He further informed the media that Manmohan Singh's last rites will be held on Saturday.