Updated on: February 08, 2023 15:05 IST

Mallikarjun Kharge Speech: Opposition attacks the government on Adani's wealth

Mallikarjun Kharge Speech: Opposition attacked the government, how Adani's wealth increased two and a half times in 13 yearsMallikarjun Kharge Speech: Today, on the motion of thanks, Mallikarjun Kharge attacked the government in the Rajya Sabha on behalf of the Congress and said how Adani grew two a