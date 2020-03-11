Thursday, March 12, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Maharashtra govt hints at deferring IPL matches due to coronavirus

News Videos

Maharashtra govt hints at deferring IPL matches due to coronavirus

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on March 11 hinted at the postponement of IPL 2020 matches in the state in view of the spread of coronavirus.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News