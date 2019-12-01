Sunday, December 01, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Maharashtra Assembly to elect Speaker today

News Videos

Maharashtra Assembly to elect Speaker today

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 01, 2019 9:09 IST ]
The election for the Speaker's post for Maharashtra Assembly will be held on Sunday, a day after the ruling alliance cleared the floor test.
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoUttarakhand Police to induct stray in its elite dog squad Next VideoToday Horoscope, Daily Astrology, Zodiac Sign for Sunday, December 1, 2019  