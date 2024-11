Updated on: November 23, 2024 12:04 IST

Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024: Devendra Fadnavis to Take Over as Maharashtra's Next CM?

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pravin Darekar stated that Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP is set to become the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra, as early trends indicate that the party, along with its ally Shiv Sena, is leading in the state while the vote counting continues.