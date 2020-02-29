Saturday, February 29, 2020
     
  Leap day: 182 Sadhaks perform 108 Surya Namaskaras at Statue of Unity

Leap day: 182 Sadhaks perform 108 Surya Namaskaras at Statue of Unity

182 Yog Sadhaks from Vadodara's Yoganiketan performed 108 Surya Namaskaras in Kevadia on leap day. They performed yoga in the premises of 182-meter tall Statue of Unity at Kevadia in Narmada district.

