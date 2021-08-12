Thursday, August 12, 2021
     
  5. Lady marshal manhandled in Rajya Sabha, Congress MPs seen pushing her

News Videos

Updated on: August 12, 2021 14:20 IST

Lady marshal manhandled in Rajya Sabha, Congress MPs seen pushing her

Where on one hand, opposition leaders continue their protest against the Centre, a video from Rajya Sabha surfaced. In the video, Congress MPs can be seen pushing and manhandling a lady marshal.
Lady Marshal Lady Marshal Manhandled Rajya Sabha Rajya Sabha News

