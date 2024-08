Updated on: August 17, 2024 18:35 IST

Kolkata Rape Murder Case: Protesting doctors demand Police Commissioner's public apology

Amid the ongoing protests in Kolkata over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, junior doctors Rumalika Kumar and Riya Bera, from RG Kar, expressed dissatisfaction, stating that their demands for justice have not been met. Watch to know more!