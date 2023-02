Updated on: February 04, 2023 22:44 IST

Kashmir's 'Joshimath'..the walls will 'sway'!

A frightening news has come from Doda in Jammu & Kashmir. The celebrity of Nai Basti village in Doda is about to disappear. The land where this village is situated is slipping. Many houses in the village have developed such huge cracks due to land subsidence that they have to be evacuated.