Wednesday, May 17, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Karnataka CM Updates: Siddaramaiah becomes Karnataka CM

News Videos

Updated on: May 17, 2023 14:54 IST

Karnataka CM Updates: Siddaramaiah becomes Karnataka CM

he Congress high command finally named Siddaramaiah as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka. The oath-taking ceremony is likely to take place on Thursday.
India Tv Live News Hindi India Tv Channel India Tv News Karnataka Cm News Congress Party In Karnataka Election Congress Party In Karnataka

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News