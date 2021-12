Updated on: December 28, 2021 13:20 IST

Kanpur raid: Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP of lying

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has said that UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is lying about the raids on businessman Piyush Jain. Over Rs 200 crore as well as gold and silver worth crores was recovered during the 5-day raid on Jain.