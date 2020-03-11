Wednesday, March 11, 2020
     
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, a day after quitting Congress

Jyotiraditya Scindia, son of late Congress veteran Madhavrao Scindia and once a close aide of Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday joined the BJP, ending his 18-year alliance with the Congress party.

 

