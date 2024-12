Updated on: December 18, 2024 18:08 IST

Jammu & Kashmir: Vyapar Mandal Holds Protest Against Ropeway Project To Vaishno Devi Temple

The Vyapar Mandal of Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra staged a protest against the ropeway project. Notably, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has decided to install a ropeway to facilitate access to the temple for those who are unable to climb the track.