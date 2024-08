Updated on: August 30, 2024 13:24 IST

Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Polls: DIG Shridhar Patil speaks about preparations for elections

Jammu-Kashmir Assembly elections: Ahead of the J&K Legislative Assembly Elections, DIG Ramban, Kishtwar and Doda Range, Shridhar Patil said that everything is going as per plan and the preparations are underway very well.