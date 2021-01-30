Saturday, January 30, 2021
     
  5. Jaish-ul Hind claims responsibility for the blast near Israel embassy

Jaish-ul Hind claims responsibility for the blast near Israel embassy

Jaish-ul-Hind has claimed responsibility for the blast near the Israeli embassy in Delhi on social media.
