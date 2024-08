Updated on: August 29, 2024 15:47 IST

J&K Assembly Elections 2024: BJP workers protest over ticket distribution

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina was forced to cut short his speech on Wednesday by angry workers seeking an explanation over the denial of a ticket to party leader Rohit Dubey from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi seat in Reasi district. Watch to know more!