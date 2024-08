Updated on: August 16, 2024 18:05 IST

ISRO launches satellite: ISRO launches Earth Observation Satellite-8 from Sriharikota

ISRO launched the third and final developmental flight of SSLV-D3/EOS-08 mission on August 16. The launch took place from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. Watch to know more!