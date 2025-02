Updated on: February 10, 2025 19:07 IST

Israel-Hamas War: Displaced Gazans Queue at Key Corridor After Israeli Forces Withdraw

Long lines of cars moved slowly into Northern Gaza through the so-called Netzarim corridor. This came after Israel confirmed its troops had withdrawn from the area. The withdrawal of soldiers from the Netzarim corridor is part of Israel’s commitments under tenuous ceasefire deal with Hamas.