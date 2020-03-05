Friday, March 06, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Isolation center set up in Srinagar to counter coronavirus spread

News Videos

Isolation center set up in Srinagar to counter coronavirus spread

Amid growing cases of coronavirus, Jammu and Kashmir administration is all prepped up to fight the deadly disease.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News