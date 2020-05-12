Tuesday, May 12, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. International Nurses Day: Chennai nurses remember Florence Nightingale, founder of modern nursing

News Videos

International Nurses Day: Chennai nurses remember Florence Nightingale, founder of modern nursing

Nurses at Omandurar Medical College in Chennai paid tribute to Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing, on International Nurses Day on May 12.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X