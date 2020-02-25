Tuesday, February 25, 2020
     
  5. India, US to seal $3 billion defence deals today

The U.S. will sign military deals worth more than $3 billion with India, President Donald Trump announced during 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera stadium in Ahmedabad.

