India reports single-day spike of over 56,000 COVID cases

As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India on March 30 reported single-day spike of 56,211 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.
COVID India Health Ministry Coronavirus Pandemic

