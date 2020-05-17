Sunday, May 17, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. India coronavirus report | Dopahar 10 | May 17, 2020

News Videos

India coronavirus report | Dopahar 10 | May 17, 2020

India coronavirus cases have crossed 90,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 90,927 including 2,872 deaths while 34,109 have recovered, according to health ministry's data released on Sunday.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X