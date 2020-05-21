Thursday, May 21, 2020
     
Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 1.1 lakh mark taking positive patients toll at 1,12,359 including 3,435 deaths and 45,300 have recovered, according to Health Ministry's figures released on Thursday.

