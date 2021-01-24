India, China to hold ninth round of Corps Commander-level talks today

The ninth round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China is set to take place today, with a focus on ways to move forward on the long-negotiated disengagement process in eastern Ladakh, according to official sources. The military talks are slated to be held at the Moldo border point on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, the sources said on Saturday. The eighth and last round of military talks took place on November 6 during which both sides broadly discussed the disengagement of troops from specific friction points.