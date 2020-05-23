Saturday, May 23, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. India: 6,654 new COVID-19 cases in a single day

News Videos

India: 6,654 new COVID-19 cases in a single day

India currently has the 11th highest coronavirus case tally in the world. The doubling rate in the country, though, has crossed 13 days.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X